The Data: Wine DtC Shipments and Off-Premise Retail (May 2021 Special Report)

Lizzy Connolly | June 21, 2021

Wine direct-to-consumer (DtC) shipments continue to shift as the marketplace works to regain stability after a difficult economic year. Staying mindful of marketplace data will ensure the industry can properly adjust to any ebbs and flows, helping wine producers, retailers and consumers alike. 

Nielsen is collaborating with Wines Vines Analytics and Sovos ShipCompliant to provide a much more comprehensive view of the U.S. off-premise wine category than ever previously available, with a data product that enables both separate and combined views of retail off-premise sales and DtC shipments. 

Similar to last month, we are now comparing to COVID-impacted periods from last year and the on-site tasting room business continues to return. Volume growth fell double digits versus a year ago for the second consecutive month. Like April though, May dollar growth was still positive.  Consequently, the average bottle price shipped rose almost $6 versus levels from one year ago.

Here are some highlights from the most recent data, along with commentary from Nielsen consultant Danny Brager.

DtC Shipments

Retail Off-premise

Interested in knowing more (e.g., by price tiers, varietals, origin, winery size, geography)? Contact Danny Brager at danny.brager@nielseniq.com.

Take Action

Download the Direct-to-Consumer Wine Shipping Reporting for an in-depth look at the 2020 DtC wine shipping market.