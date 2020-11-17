The Data: Wine DtC Shipments and Off-Premise Retail (October 2020 Special Report)

The wine market is in greater flux than ever as producers, retailers and consumers navigate the impacts of a global pandemic. Keeping a pulse on marketplace data has never been so important given these shifting dynamics.

Nielsen is collaborating with Wines Vines Analytics and Sovos ShipCompliant to provide a much more comprehensive view of the U.S. off-premise wine category than ever previously available, with a new data product that enables both separate and combined views of retail off-premise sales and direct-to-consumer (DtC) shipments.

Here are some highlights from the most recent data, along with commentary from Nielsen consultant Danny Brager.

For the year, the retail off-premise channel has reached $20B and 209M cases and the DtC channel has reached $3.6B and 8M cases.

DtC shipments for October 2020 have reached a historic high, with $527M spent and 961,000 cases shipped.

When compared to this time last year, the DtC channel has increased 8% in value and 19% in volume. The average DtC bottle price dropped to $45.67, almost $5 less than last year.

The retail off-premise channel has increased 17% in value and 10% in volume.

The average retail off-premise bottle price is $11.33, about $0.59 higher than last year’s price.

Interested in knowing more (e.g., by price tiers, varietals, origin, winery size, geography)? Contact Danny Brager at danny.brager@nielsen.com.