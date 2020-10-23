The Data: Wine DtC Shipments and Off-Premise Retail (September 2020 Special Report)

The wine market is in greater flux than ever as producers, retailers and consumers navigate the impacts of a global pandemic. Keeping a pulse on marketplace data has never been so important given these shifting dynamics.

Nielsen is collaborating with Wines Vines Analytics and Sovos ShipCompliant to provide a much more comprehensive view of the U.S. off-premise wine category than ever previously available, with a new data product that enables both separate and combined views of retail off-premise sales and direct-to-consumer (DtC) shipments.

Here are some highlights from the most recent data, along with commentary from Nielsen consultant Danny Brager.

DtC shipments maintained healthy growth with 24% increase in volume and a 17% increase in value.

The average DtC bottle price was $38.29 in September, $2.46 below last year’s average.

The DtC channel continues to grow, with a value of $3.6 billion and almost 8 million cases shipped.

Off-premise sales continued to increase—21% in value and 16% in volume.

The average off-premise bottle price was $11.28, $0.60 ahead of the average last year.

Interested in knowing more (e.g., by price tiers, varietals, origin, winery size, geography)? Contact Danny Brager at danny.brager@nielsen.com.