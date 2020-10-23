The Data: Wine DtC Shipments and Off-Premise Retail (September 2020 Special Report)

Delaney McDonald | October 23, 2020

The wine market is in greater flux than ever as producers, retailers and consumers navigate the impacts of a global pandemic. Keeping a pulse on marketplace data has never been so important given these shifting dynamics.

Nielsen is collaborating with Wines Vines Analytics and Sovos ShipCompliant to provide a much more comprehensive view of the U.S. off-premise wine category than ever previously available, with a new data product that enables both separate and combined views of retail off-premise sales and direct-to-consumer (DtC) shipments. 

Here are some highlights from the most recent data, along with commentary from Nielsen consultant Danny Brager.

Interested in knowing more (e.g., by price tiers, varietals, origin, winery size, geography)? Contact Danny Brager at danny.brager@nielsen.com.