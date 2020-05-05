DtC Shipments Continue to Increase as Buying Channels Shift

Delaney McDonald | May 5, 2020

The direct-to-consumer wine shipping channel continues to grow each year, with a 7.4 percent increase in value and 4.7 percent increase in volume in 2019. But starting mid-March 2020, as the pandemic progressed, and buying patterns shifted to rely heavily on ecommerce, we’ve seen a significant spike in growth over last year’s numbers. The DtC channel continues to provide an alternative way for consumers to get their favorite wines, especially right now, as many retailers are closed. Based on data from Sovos ShipCompliant, Wine Vines Analytics and Nielsen, here is a snapshot of how the DtC wine channel has changed as a result of shelter-in-place orders:

The trends that we’re seeing in the past month and a half could have lasting effects on the beverage alcohol industry, long after shelter-in-place orders have been lifted. Consumers may continue to rely on ecommerce for their beverage alcohol purchases after traditional retailers reopen. Also, the temporary changes to beverage alcohol regulations in participating states could become permanent, or at least help pave the way for new, less restrictive rules and regulations to be adopted in the future.

For more data and information regarding the DtC wine shipping channel, download the free 2020 Direct-to-Consumer Wine Shipping Report today.